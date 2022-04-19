The 10th annual Valley Visions Art Show kicked off at a reception Thursday evening, with 68 pieces of art in the judged show at the Salida SteamPlant ballroom, 220 W. Sackett Ave.
The exhibition, which was sponsored by Salida Council for the Arts and the SteamPlant and continued through Sunday, offered art pieces for sale and a silent auction.
Other sponsors included My Lovely Spaces and Parsonex Securities.
In the upstairs area of the ballroom, student art from Salida School District students was also on display.
Maryanne Rozzi provided a musical background on the Celtic harp.
There were three categories in the show this year: two-dimensional, three-dimensional and photography.
The show was judged by Sheila Sears.
In the two-dimensional art category, first place honors went to Jude Silva for “Book Mark,” second place went to Donna Miller for “Mooovin On,” and third place went to Jan Sherfy’s “Fall in the Woods.”
First place in the three-dimensional category went to Cody Cloud for “River Beam,” second place went to Sandra Fisher for “Jack,” and third place went to Bruce Carr’s “Untitled.”
The photography category included digital manipulation. First-place winner was Richard Smith for “Verge 52e,” second place went to Tim Brown’s “Vintage Bike Tintype,” and third place went to Padgett McFeely for “The Story Keeper.”
McFeely also received the People’s Choice award.
All of the winners will be featured in a showing of their art at the Paquette Gallery in August.
Salida Council for the Arts Vice President Michael Varnum presented the Mel Strawn Arts Achievement Award to Geraldine Alexander.
Varnum said Alexander’s Cultureclash gallery was a cornerstone of the community for 24 years and helped put the Salida arts scene on the map.
In March 2020, at the beginning of the pandemic, the gallery, which had promoted many local artists, closed its doors for the last time.
Proceeds from the Valley Visions show go toward scholarships for students interested in pursuing a career in the arts.
This year Deb Colgate presented $1,000 scholarships to two local students.
Myka Daugherty received the scholarship for visual art, and Jennifer “Jay” Lobeck received the dramatic arts scholarship.
Daugherty uses several mediums to create her surrealist artwork.
Lobeck said she has been accepted at Adams State University, where she intended to pursue degrees in theater and in English.
In addition to viewing the artwork on display patrons could bid on silent auction items.
Donors for the silent auction included Amicas Pizza, Bernice Strawn, Box of Bubbles, Colorado Central Magazine, Currents Restaurant, Dvorak Expeditions, Fantasy Comics and Video, Flowers by Tani, Jennifer Dempsey, Joyful Journey Hot Springs;
Kaleidoscope Toys, Lavender Massage, Linda Lovell Framing, Long View Lodge, My Lovely Spaces, Parsonex Securities, Salida Arcade, Salida Circus, Salida Mountain Sports, Salida Sunshine Botanical, Su Casa, Vino Salida and Western Archery.
This year’s silent auction, which is the main fundraiser at the event, raised $2,730 for Salida Council for the Arts and its scholarship fund.
