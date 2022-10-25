When I was a kid, getting a fast dinner and out the door to start trick-or-treating was a big deal. I did not want to waste any of my time or freedom to roam the neighborhood eating dinner. Now the problem for me was Halloween was also my birthday, so there was cake to be eaten and presents to be opened.

I know, not much of a hardship in retrospect, but there was the issue of the meal to be dealt with. My mom worked and had to come home and get everything ready in a hurry. Her go-to Halloween meals were goulash – known in my home as ghoulish slosh with large pasta noodles, ground beef, canned tomatoes, mushrooms and giant chunks of onions – and the dreaded weenie beanies. Weenie beanies consisted of chunks of hot dogs mixed with pork and beans, as well as onions and some weird spices, which still haunt my memory today. As an adult I am not a huge fan of hot dogs, but as a kid I detested them.

