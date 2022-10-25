When I was a kid, getting a fast dinner and out the door to start trick-or-treating was a big deal. I did not want to waste any of my time or freedom to roam the neighborhood eating dinner. Now the problem for me was Halloween was also my birthday, so there was cake to be eaten and presents to be opened.
I know, not much of a hardship in retrospect, but there was the issue of the meal to be dealt with. My mom worked and had to come home and get everything ready in a hurry. Her go-to Halloween meals were goulash – known in my home as ghoulish slosh with large pasta noodles, ground beef, canned tomatoes, mushrooms and giant chunks of onions – and the dreaded weenie beanies. Weenie beanies consisted of chunks of hot dogs mixed with pork and beans, as well as onions and some weird spices, which still haunt my memory today. As an adult I am not a huge fan of hot dogs, but as a kid I detested them.
No disrespect to my mom – she really was an amazing cook – but I ate both of these unappetizing birthday meals until I was about 6. Finally sitting at the dinner table in tears, refusing to eat, I begged Mom to make tacos. She appeared genuinely surprised by my request and made tacos every year after that. I miss both her and her tacos.
So for you parents looking to get your kids to eat something healthy before they hit the streets this year I am including some quick, tasty and fun recipes for your little ghosts and goblins.
Spooky Grilled Cheese Sandwiches take little time and I don’t know a kid who doesn’t love this meal. Serve with a warm bowl of soup to complete the meal and keep them warm.
8 slices of bread, your choice, but pumpernickel looks spookier
Using a Halloween-themed cookie cutter, take four slices of the bread and cut out the center. Heat butter in a skillet over medium heat. Cook the bread in the skillet for 3 minutes to brown. Flip the uncut piece of bread, cover with a slice of cheese and top the cut side of the cheese, cooking for an additional 3 minutes or until the cheese is melted.
Jack O ’Lantern Shepherd’s Pie Stuffed Peppers are as cute as they are tasty and are great for adults and children alike.
4 to 6 orange bell peppers
½ medium onion, finely minced
¼ cup Worcestershire sauce
4 cups frozen veggies, your choice, thawed
1 pound russet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch chunks
1 cup cheddar cheese, shredded and divided
Slice the top off each pepper and set aside. Remove seeds and use a paring knife to carve a Jack O’ Lantern face into each pepper. Heat a skillet over medium heat, add ground beef, onions, garlic and a pinch of salt and pepper. Cook, breaking up the meat, until it is browned. Drain off any excess grease and add tomato paste, Worcestershire sauce and beef broth. Add veggies, bring to a simmer and cook 10 to 15 minutes or until slightly thickened. Season with additional salt and pepper if desired. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
While meat is cooking, place potatoes and salt in a pot of cold water. Cover and bring to a boil. Remove cover and cook for 10 to 12 minutes or until fork tender. Drain and return to the pot. Add ½ of the cheese, sour cream, milk and kosher salt. Mash to desired consistency.
Divide the meat mixture among the peppers, top with mashed potatoes and remaining cheese. Place in a 13-by-9 glass baking dish and bake 35 to 40 minutes until heated through. During the last 5 minutes, place the tops back on the peppers.
Mini Spider Pizzas prep and cook in less than a half hour. They are kid friendly and fun to make.
½ pound store-bought pizza dough
1 15-ounce can tomato sauce
1 6-ounce can tomato paste
¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes, optional
1 teaspoon balsamic vinegar
1 cup mozzarella cheese, shredded
1 large can of black olives
Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Spray a baking sheet with cooking spray and set aside. Roll out pizza dough and, using a 3-inch round cookie cutter, cut out mini pizzas. Place dough on prepared baking sheet. In a small bowl, whisk together all the sauce ingredients. Spread a little sauce on top of each mini pizza. Top the pizza with mozzarella and bake for about 8 minutes or until cheese is bubbly and crust is golden.
Slice some of the olives thinly to make spider legs. Place one whole olive in the middle of the pizza on its side to make the body. Place another ½ olive, cut side down, in front of the body to make the head. Arrange four sliced legs on either side of the body, cut side down, pushing them into the cheese, to make the legs.
