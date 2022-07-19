American Brass Quintet returns for second outdoor performance

The American Brass Quintet performed a free concert of classical music Saturday evening in Riverside Park.
This was the second year in a row that the group has performed a free outdoor concert in Salida. Last year’s performance was the only Salida Aspen Concerts event of the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The American Brass Quintet has performed in the Salida Aspen Concert Series more than any other group, Mary Sandell of Salida Concerts Inc. said in an email.
In 2020 during the height of the pandemic, the concert series was shut down, and its contracting organization, Aspen Musical Festival and School, was not hosting any musicians.
When 2021 came around, the Salida Concerts Inc. board expressed interest in putting on concerts again, but it was too soon to predict how the pandemic would develop come summertime. That limited the season to be much smaller and exclusively outdoors, Sandell said.
Come June 2021, The American Brass Quintet had space in their Aspen Music Festival and School schedule and were requested to do an outdoor concert on July 17.
The concert came together in less than six weeks, Sandell said, and was a huge success with more than 350 people showing up, many of whom were new to watching the American Brass Quintet perform. Because of that event’s success, Salida Aspen Concerts decided to make the event a tradition.
Most other concerts in the series are ticketed events that take place at Salida High School. The next one will feature mariachi band Mariachi Sol de mi Tierra at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Salida High School auditorium, 26 Jones Ave. Tickets cost $25 at https://www.salidaaspenconcerts.org/.
