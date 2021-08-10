Colorado TINTS Theatre Company will present “Mother!,” starring Jan Justis, at 6 p.m. Thursday at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120, Poncha Springs.
The one-actor play chronicles the life of labor leader Mary Harris “Mother” Jones.
A second performance will be at 7 p.m. Sept. 2 at A Church, 419 D St.
For reservations for the Vino Salida show, call 719-539-6299.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.