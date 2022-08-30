Last week I shared a no-fail pie crust and couple of pie recipes. With Labor Day right around the corner, a homemade pie might just be the perfect dessert for that family gathering or picnic.

Pies don’t present the same altitude challenges cakes can and most are pretty simple to make. I wrote about two fruit pies recipes last week, so I am going to share custard and nut pies this week.    

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.