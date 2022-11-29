Greg West, actor, director and co-founder and former creative director of Salida’s Stage Left Theatre Company, has returned to Salida.
West said in a press release that he will perform his one-man show “A Christmas Carol” from 7-8:30 p.m. Dec. 16 and 2-3:30 p.m. Dec. 17 at A Church, 419 D St.
