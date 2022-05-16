I don’t know about anyone reading this column, but this nonstop wind has me at my wit’s end. There are so many things to do in the garden – fences damaged by the 40 mph gusts to be repaired, nearly three dozen plants waiting to be planted, a decorative fence to be installed and lawn furniture to be cleaned and placed for guests.
Thwarted, but biding my time until the winds abate, I have decided to clean out and organize my recipe boxes and folders. So this week and over the course of the next few weeks, I will be sharing a hodgepodge of recipes. There is no rhyme or reason to my offerings. I am just going to share anything that catches my eye.
Lobster Colorado
or Crab Colorado
Lobster Colorado, or Crab Colorado if you prefer, is a great entrée for a holiday, romantic date or dinner party for special friends. I prefer the lobster, but if crab is your thing, go for it. Serve this dish with the Lighthouse Potato recipe I shared last year and a really crunchy green salad with lots of veggies. You want this to cut the richness of the entrée.
Ingredients:
4 8-ounce filet mignon (beef tenderloin) steaks
Salt and pepper to taste
½ teaspoon garlic powder
½ teaspoon Lawry’s Seasoned Salt
4 slices bacon
½ cup butter, divided
1 teaspoon Old Bay seasoning, divided
8-ounce lobster tail, cleaned and chopped (8 ounces crab meat chopped if you prefer)
Prep:
Set oven to broil at 500 degrees. Sprinkle tenderloins on all sides with salt, pepper, garlic salt and Lawry’s. Wrap each filet with bacon, securing bacon with a toothpick. Place steaks on a broiling pan and cook about 8 to 10 minutes per side for medium rare.
While the tenderloins are cooking, melt ¼ cup butter over medium heat in a small saucepan. Add ½ teaspoon of Old Bay. Stir in chopped lobster (or crab) and cook until done. Spoon lobster meat over cooked tenderloins and return them to the broiler until the lobster meat begins to brown. While the lobster is in the oven, heat remaining ¼ cup butter over medium-high heat until it starts to turn the color of a hazelnut. Place meat on plates, spoon browned butter over steaks and sprinkle with remaining Old Bay seasoning.
Spaghetti Pie
Everyone loves spaghetti, which makes it a go-to meal to serve to family, for dinner parties and potlucks. But if you are traveling with your dinner, there are noodles, sauce and cheese to take, and if you have kids this meal can be messy. So why not try serving it another way?
Spaghetti Pie may sound strange and looks a little odd, but it is so good you will wonder why you didn’t try this before.
Ingredients:
Nonstick cooking spray to coat the baking pan
1 teaspoon each kosher salt and ground black pepper
1 pound spaghetti noodles
1 pound ground beef; 85 percent lean is best in this recipe
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 medium onion, finely chopped
2 cups marinara sauce, homemade or store bought is fine
1 teaspoon dried oregano
½ teaspoon red chili flakes
½ cup whole-milk ricotta cheese
2 tablespoons fresh flat-leaf parsley, minced
3 large eggs
½ cup plus 2 tablespoons freshly grated Parmesan cheese
1 cup shredded mozzarella
Prep:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 10-inch springform pan with cooking spray. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add spaghetti and cook 3 or 4 minutes less than the package recommends, so that it is very al dente. Drain and reserve pasta water.
In a large skillet over medium-high heat, brown ground beef 5 to 8 minutes or until no longer pink. Season with salt, pepper, oregano and chili flakes. Transfer beef to a paper towel-lined plate to drain. Wipe the skillet down with a clean paper towel, turn heat down to medium and add olive oil. When it shimmers, add onion. Sauté until translucent, 4 to 5 minutes. Set aside.
In a large bowl, whisk together marinara sauce, ricotta, parsley, eggs, ½ cup Parmesan, 1 teaspoon salt and 1 teaspoon black pepper. When well combined, add pasta, beef and onions, tossing to coat evenly. Transfer to the pan, smoothing spaghetti evenly across the surface. Top with mozzarella and remaining 2 tablespoons of Parmesan.
Bake until cheese is bubbly and golden brown, 25 to 30 minutes. Let rest for 5 to 10 minutes. Remove the side of the springform pan and cut pie into wedges. Serve with a nice salad and some crusty garlic bread.
No-Bake Lemon
Icebox Pie
Need a quick and easy dessert idea for your meal? This No-Bake Lemon Icebox Pie uses 5 ingredients, preps in 5 minutes and can chill the needed 4 hours while you finish dinner preparation.
Ingredients:
1 store-bought graham cracker or Oreo crust
¾ cup fresh lemon juice
2 cans sweetened condensed milk
½ teaspoon vanilla; add a little more if you like
1 teaspoon lemon zest
Prep:
Mix condensed milk and vanilla. Add lemon juice and lemon zest, whisking until well combined and mixture begins to thicken. Pour into pie crust, cover with plastic wrap and chill 4 hours or freeze overnight. If frozen, allow to stand at room temperature for 20 minutes before serving.
