Padgett McFeely opens at Paquette Gallery

“Stained Glass Tangerine” a piece by local artist and photographer Padgett McFeely, is featured in a display at the Paquette Gallery. The piece is part of McFeely’s show “Then and Now,” which will run through October.

 

 Courtesy photo

An Artist Reception and Creative Mixer will be held from 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Paquette Gallery at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave., featuring the work of local artist and photographer Padgett McFeely.

McFeely’s “Then and Now” exhibition will run throughout October.

