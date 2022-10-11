Padgett McFeely opens at Paquette Gallery

An Artist Reception and Creative Mixer will be held from 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Paquette Gallery at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave., featuring the work of local artist and photographer Padgett McFeely.
McFeely’s “Then and Now” exhibition will run throughout October.
“Then” represents a collection of her “wet darkroom” hand-painted black-and-white photographs, a medium she worked with for more than 25 years.
“Now” represents her digital imagery that consists of combining original photographs and manipulating them in Photoshop to impart a message.
McFeely said in press release she often finds that ravens and crows are the perfect subject matter for bringing forth the ideas and feelings she wants to convey.
Interspersed into the “Now” will be a few of McFeely’s unmanipulated photographs taken around Salida.
McFeely said she is inspired by the work of Maggie Taylor and Jane Long, among others.
Paquette Gallery regular hours are 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
