Graham-Best reflects on time at the Tabor Opera House

Following 11 years of volunteer work with the Tabor Opera House Preservation Foundation, longstanding board member Mary Ann Graham-Best stepped down from her role at the end of October.
In recognition of her long-standing position of public service, the Herald reached out to Graham-Best to ask a few questions about her time as a volunteer with the organization, what prompted her decision to step down, and what she sees as the future of the Tabor Opera House moving forward.
When did you first start volunteering with the Tabor Opera House?
I began working with Sharon and Bill Bland in 2008 or 2009 to help raise funds to restore the building.
We met with organizations such as the Summit Foundation, who had funded restoration of the Knabe grand piano, CMC Foundation, the State Historical Foundation, and the National Park Service, who encouraged us to apply for a grant. It was around 2011-2012 when we wrote grants to both the State Historical Foundation and the NPS and both were turned down. They were discouraging times.
You served on the board for 11 years, both as the president and treasurer. Did you act in other roles?
I served as an at-large board member until late 2016 when the city purchased the building and began negotiating with the Tabor Opera House Preservation Foundation to fundraise for and manage the opera house on behalf of the city. This purchase was truly a turning point for the city and the Tabor Opera House Preservation Foundation.
It expanded our mission from a fundraising arm and now included management of the theater and tour business.
In early 2017 I was elected treasurer and in 2019 I became president and continued to serve in that capacity until last month.
Why did you volunteer with the Tabor Opera House?
Like most of those who have gone before, I fell in love with the history of the place.
You can truly feel the magic when you walk into the auditorium or go down in the dressing rooms and see the autographs on the walls of people who have passed through. We continue to uncover more and more of its history.
I have also come to know how important it is for this community as a cultural hub, a place of employment, and an economic driver.
I have been committed to keeping the lights on and holiday decorations up over the past few years, because it makes such a difference on the south end of Harrison Avenue.
What prompted your decision to leave this year?
The pandemic has made us all reassess our lives.
I retired to Colorado from New York State 20 years ago to ski and hike.
I found I was doing that less and less and I needed to get back to those things.
I feel there is a younger, more computer savvy group of board members that are anxious to move forward and I felt I was slowing down their progress.
We are continuing the transition.
Tell me about some highlights of your time as a volunteer with the organization.
The top four highlights are:
• The “Vote Your Main Street” Campaign, because it energized our community and brought us together around this common goal.
It also gave the Tabor Opera House recognition across the country. It was such a high energy campaign.
• The “Curtain Call” project and subsequent discovery of the extent of our historic scenery collection.
It is said to be one of the most extensive in the world from different periods of theater history.
• Beginning the Phase 1 construction this year and seeing the improvement.
Our architects and contractors are consummate professionals and a joy to work with. Next year the front façade.
• Seeing the Opera House full of people for performances and events.
What were some of challenges you faced?
The challenges are many:
• Funding: We have no dependable revenue stream like the City and County of Denver’s Scientific and Cultural Facilities District that helps fund Central City Opera, or such as a Real Estate Transfer Tax that funds the Wheeler Opera House in Aspen.
• Inability to maximize our earned revenue. Because of the building condition and now COVID-19 our two earned revenue streams from tours and performances have been greatly reduced.
We are unable to have a meaningful rental program and must only operate for a short season.
• Staffing: Without revenue you are unable to hire needed staff.
• Discovering contaminants such as asbestos has slowed down our heating project.
We are now reviewing proposals to install some heating ventilation and air conditioning furnaces in targeted areas to keep our water on year-round next year.
Replacing steam heating with HVAC presents its own problems, and when the piping still has asbestos in hard to access areas, that compounds the issue.
What do you want Leadville to know about the Tabor?
I would like Leadville to know that although there were no performances this year, the Tabor Opera House Preservation Foundation has worked tirelessly to build our organizational capacity, to open for tours safely, to move the rehabilitation ahead, and to plan for a capital campaign.
In order for the Tabor to survive, it will need the full and continued support of this community.
Is there anything I didn’t ask that I should have, or anything you’d like to add?
I would like to say thank you to the Tabor Opera House Preservation Foundation board, our staff and the community that has supported our work in so many ways.
You are an inspiration to me.
Editor’s note: Graham-Best’s responses have been edited for length and clarity.
