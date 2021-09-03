The 20th Crestone Music Festival will take place from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday in downtown Crestone.
The free event will feature two stages, multi-genre and multi-cultural acts, plus vendors and activities for youth, according to a press release.
The festival will begin with a songwriter’s circle of acoustic originals at 11 a.m., followed by local rock group Agadaze at 1:15 p.m.
Salida Circus will perform at 2 p.m. along with the Crestone Rhythm Project on the lawn. Crestone local Malana Faith Ramadei, will be doing silks and hoops along with the entire entourage. Salida Circus will be teaching and performing on and off all day.
Next at 3 p.m. is Palmas, which plays original music influenced by their love of flamenco and Latin jazz. The band’s music combines fiery and soulful guitar work with world rhythms and soaring vocals, which they describe as “Nueva Eclectica.”
Following Palmas at 4:15 p.m. is the Grammy-winning Crestone Shumei Hikari Taiko drummers who will perform with their typical. The group is one of the most popular school performers and presented more than 22 times in the San Luis Valley and Salida.
Up at 5 p.m. will be the seven-piece band 2MX2, an alternative, bilingual, positive-message hip-hop group, which embraces modern political topics such as immigration, health and education reform. Their music is in both English and Spanish and integrates underground hip-hop with rhythms from northern Mexico.
Headlining at 6:30 p.m. is the 10-piece Afro-beat band Atomga. Using a pile of instruments, a large percussion section and a horn section including bass trombone, the band makes authentic, Nigerian Afro-beat as its foundation, then branches out into styles including funk, jazz and world beat.
The festival also will offer free door prizes, including certificates for hot springs, restaurants, lodging, shopping, massages, automotive repair and art.
Free hand sanitizer and masks will be made available. The festival will following state and CDC guidelines in place at the time of the event.
Sponsors for the event include Colorado Creative Industries, Saguache County, The Crestone Eagle, Orient Land Trust, Joyful Journey Hot Springs, Manitou Institute, Sand Dunes Swimming Pool, Sangre de Cristo Real Estate, Aventa Credit Union, Amicas Pizza, Artisanal Building, Crestone Mercantile, Valley Root Food Hub, Buck’s Pizza, Steve Harrell Quality Homes, The Alamosa Live Music Association, Shaman Arts Design, Higher Elevation Dispensary, Shangrilah Stoves and Crestone Creative Trade.
For more information or to make a tax-deductible donation, visit crestfest.org, call 719-256-4533 or write P.O. Box 6, Crestone CO 81131.
