Salida Dog Club’s mission statement is “to provide safe, recreational and educational activities for dogs and their owners in Chaffee County.” The club is an advocate for dog owners who want to enjoy and incorporate their dog into everyday life.

Flashback to 1901, a year before Loyal Duke died. Duke was a historical spaniel that was loved by the community then, and now is known for his gravesite that sits on Tenderfoot Mountain.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.