Ten years old is a bit young to be a world traveler, actor, filmmaker and writer but Kian Ward, Salida, holds that distinction.
His film, “El Monociclo en Cuba,” (The Unicycle In Cuba) premiered at the Telluride Mountain Film Festival in May and has been screened at the Crested Butte Film Festival, the 5 Point Adventure Film Festival and recently began screening through the Kendal Mountain Film Festival in the United Kingdom.
The prodigious fifth grader, son of Nathan and Andrea Ward, was born in Salida and began accompanying his parents on their world adventures when he was 18 months old.
“It was difficult traveling with Kian in the beginning because he was born with several severe food allergies, including an allergy to peanuts,” Nathan said.
“We always traveled with an EpiPen but were lucky we never had to use it. Traveling with a child with food allergies is much scarier than climbing snowy peaks in Himalaya or mountain biking through Borneo, but we didn’t hesitate.”
Kian is home/world schooled and the world has become his classroom. So far he has been on four continents, biking across part of Italy, trekking in Nepal and Peru, living in Mexico and Central America.
Asked how he liked world schooling compared to normal school, Kian said, “I think I prefer world schooling because I get a lot more experience and learn different skills than I did in normal school. I’ve learned things like snorkeling in the ocean, playing soccer, art and new languages. I liked that part of it. But I like both a lot.”
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wards are back in Salida now.
Kian’s dad, Nathan, is a filmmaker and owner of Grit and Thistle Film Company.
Traveling the world with his parents, Kian is following in his father’s footsteps and “El Monocio en Cuba” (The Unicycle in Cuba) is the first film Kian helped plan, shoot, narrate and edit.
Kian did a lot of the work on the film but obviously received help from his father and a final film editor who worked for PBS and National Geographic.
“We moved to Yucatan last year so Kian could attend an all Spanish school in the village of Motul and play on a competitive soccer team, a development program with the Tigres, a professional Mexican team,” Nathan said.
“His friend, Finley Damman, former resident of Salida, also goes to this school and plays for the soccer team, but once COVID-19 kicked in we returned to Salida to be near family.
“Mexico was being shut down to a much greater extent than here and we could no longer travel between towns.”
In making the Cuban film, Kian’s unicycle riding is the thread that carries through the narration.
He learned to ride a unicycle with Salida Circus and attracted considerable attention as he rode through the streets of Cuba, visiting with locals, learning about the food, listening to street musicians, playing the bongos and seeing new places in the world.
“It (the unicycle) is something people see in movies or the circus but not in real life, so I get a lot of attention,” Kian said smiling broadly.
“In Cuba everyone in the street would start shouting at me to ride the unicycle if I was just pushing it. Ride it! Ride it! Sometimes it was too much attention.”
Riding a unicycle on the cobblestone streets and tobacco fields of Cuba was definitely more of a challenge than riding on the streets of Salida, but it provided a fun way to explore the country.
Kian let the kids ride his unicycle and endured onlookers. He participated every day of the shooting in the heat of the day and made suggestions for shots.
“Part of his homeschooling was how to plan, make and distribute a short film as well as meet new people, learn how to travel, convert currencies, learn Spanish and learn Salsa steps,” Nathan said.
In Cuba they chose a few locations to film, among them the place where the Bay of Pigs Invasion took place, the restored city of Trinidad, the limestone mountain area of Vinales and Havana.
“In each place we got up early to catch good light, filmed until it got too hot and then drank mango smoothies to cool down,” Kian said. “It was a fun way to explore each place.”
Kian’s early schooling in Salida included Kathy’s Twos program, Longfellow grades one to three and then Montessori for a semester.
“I still have Salida friends and when it wasn’t COVID-19 we could all get together.
“We’d jump on the trampoline practicing backflips, mountain bike, skateboard, surf the river and just talk and hang out.”
He considers Salida his home and loves the mountains, skiing at Monarch, surfing river holes in the Arkansas River and all the outdoor adventures Salida has to offer.
“We plan a Salida showing of the Cuban film and hopefully a unicycle party,” Nathan said, “but who knows when that will happen with COVID-19 raging through the country and the world. The film is currently on tour with a few festivals but all have been online this year.”
“We planned to attend all of the festivals in person so I could practice public speaking and ride my unicycle onstage, but that will have to wait,” Kian said.
As for the future, Kian says, he has “no idea” what he wants to be when he grows up.
About the only difficulty traveling to other places like he has been is the language.
“I’d love to learn more languages,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.