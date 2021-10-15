The ninth annual Valley Visions Art Show, sponsored by Salida Council for the Arts and Salida SteamPlant, will open with an artist reception from 5 to 9 p.m. today at the SteamPlant ballroom, 220 W. Sackett Ave.
The show, which will be displayed in the ballroom today through Sunday only, features artwork from 60 local artists in many types of mediums. All works will be for sale, a press release stated.
The artist reception is free and will include live music, a cash bar, food trucks, artist award presentations, a silent auction and viewing of all of the artwork.
For more details visit https://www.salidacouncilforthearts.org/valley-visions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.