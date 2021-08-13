Tickets are now on sale for the Great Futures Gala, Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County’s new, countywide event scheduled for 5:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at the Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort Pavilion, 15870 CR 162, Nathrop.
The Great Futures Gala replaces the Salida club’s Casino Night and Buena Vista club’s Boots and Bolos fundraisers of past years, a press release stated.
“It’s important to us that our Clubs have one countywide fundraising event moving forward, and that folks know it will be for all of our Chaffee County kids and programs,” Brian Beaulieu, Boys & Girls Clubs executive director, said in the release.
The event features a buffet dinner, a speech by Youth of the Year Kuper Banghart and a live auction emceed by Jim Wilson. Auction items include a trip to Mexico, a full-day fishing/float trip on the Arkansas and a Cape Cod vacation.
Two “club heroes” will be honored for their exceptional service and dedication to the club’s mission of enabling all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as caring, productive and responsible citizens.
Mind reader Sean Bott rounds out the evening’s entertainment and underscores the futuristic theme. Futuristic dress is encouraged.
Local businesses also are invited to become sponsos. Business-sponsorship forms are available at https://www.bgcchaffee.org/Business-Sponsors.
Space for the Great Futures Gala is limited. Tickets are $50 and may be purchased at www.Eventbrite.com. Search for “Great Futures Gala.”
For more information about business sponsorships or the event, call Beaulieu at 719-539-9500.
