Salida sculptor Shelby Cox creates artwork from recycled materials – what a lot of people might call junk. But for Cox, that “junk” is transformed into works of art.
On Valentine’s Day, he presented one of his pieces to Longfellow Elementary School Principal Chuck McKenna. The piece will be displayed in the lobby and eventually be placed outside.
“Longfellow Elementary is thrilled to pieces to receive this,” McKenna said.
Cox said he wanted to give the sculpture before McKenna retires in June.
“Chuck talked about how much he would like a piece at the school,” Cox said. “I tentatively named it ‘Treasure Island,’ but we’re leaving it up to the Longfellow students to come up with the final name. The kids will come up with a name that will go on a plaque when it’s placed outside.”
The sculpture features a boy about the size of a fifth-grader, seated at a desk reading “Treasure Island.” In his head you can see a boat and waves in his imagination.
“The idea was based on my grandfather, who was a huge reader all of his life,” Cox said. “He grew up during the Great Depression and had no books at home. There were six kids in the family, so he went to a friend’s house to read books and got lost in imagination.”
The sculpture includes pieces from a John Deere tractor, a refrigerator, vacuum cleaner, playground equipment, shovel, the base of an old school desk and a fire extinguisher, to mention just a few of the parts.
