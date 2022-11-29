The family has gone, your house is yours again and now you are facing a plate full of leftover turkey and are wondering what you are going to do with it. Am I right? I love turkey, but unlike my husband, Paul, I cannot eat it every day for a week.

You can freeze some of it and a pot of soup is good, but I have some recipes to really bring life back to that plate of fowl that will make you want to eat turkey again.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.