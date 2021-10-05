Members of CrestoneArtists.com will welcome visitors into their art spaces for the Crestone Artists Open Studio Tour from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Visitors will be able to converse with artists about technique, philosophy, creative process and possibly see works in progress, according to a press release.
A 12-page color catalogue about the tour is available at sponsoring businesses and can be downloaded at crestoneartists.com. The catalogue offers a glimpse of the work and background of the 15 participating artists and includes a map for visitors to plan their itinerary. Each artist’s entry includes COVID protocol for their studio.
Artists in the tour include Stephen Futral, aka Ish, who works in encaustics, acrylics, watercolors, sumi ink and jewelry.
Noah Baen will display his paintings along with paintings and book arts by his late wife, Robin Ross.
Others on the tour include Alan Sutherland, a musician who diversifies into woodworks and paintings; quilters Lynn Ertle and Pat Tullosn; Jane Kwan, who creates colorful innerscapes in collage, cold wax, acrylics and mixed media; her partner, David Nelson, who has a whimsical style using colored pencils and cartoonish features;
Amy Jo Arndt, who creates mixed media art; Josefina Gordh, whose works are on silks, velvets and linens; Leslie Henslee, who paints vibrant visions in acrylics and drawings; Kim Roberts, who creates Western impressionistic landscapes in oil and acrylic; Allison Wonderland, who creates earth art installations; Paul Bareis, who makes sculpture in steel, clay and copper; Leigha Nicole, who creates Chinese brush paintings and watercolors; and Rose Burek, who creates whimsical and sometimes musical “Wind Art” in her sculpture garden.
