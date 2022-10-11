My experience as an early childhood educator has been a wonderful journey for me. It started with a love for children that someone else saw in me and guided me into this field.

I found that I love watching children overcome big things in their lives, achieve milestones and grow while walking beside them during their journey. This includes supporting their families as well.

