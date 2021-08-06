Salida Council for the Arts will host its monthly Creative Mixer and an art opening from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Paquette Gallery at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave.
The opening reception, which will take place outdoors, is for the Villa Grove Artist Build. Admission is free.
Face coverings are required in the gallery.
The mixer will feature live music by Chris Nasca.
Salida Council for the Arts encourages artists to attend and meet like-minded people to share news and be inspired by the energy that makes Salida a center of support and creative expression.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.