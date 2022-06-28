This year’s Salida ArtWalk displays included work by local youth.
Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County displayed member-created art pieces at Fun Street Family Arcade, 243 F St., in a gallery at the back of the arcade.
The artists ranged in age from elementary school through high school, working in a variety of mediums.
A special spot was reserved for “Taking Flight,” a piece by 20-year-old Devyn Grundy of Fairplay, whose “Lighting the Way” is currently on exhibition at a national fine art tour for Boys & Girls Clubs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.