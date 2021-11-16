The Greater Arkansas River Nature Association and Antero Outdoors are partnering for the seventh annual virtual Wild & Scenic Film Festival at 7 p.m. Dec. 2.
The Wild and Scenic Film Festival is an internationally renowned tour of the latest, cutting-edge environmental and adventure films from around the world, according to a press release.
The two-hour event benefits GARNA’s environmental education, on-the-ground stewardship and sustainability programming throughout the year in the Upper Arkansas River Valley.
Tickets provide access to the live, virtual event and access to films through Dec. 8. A live community chat will take place during the opening night on Dec. 2.
Each ticket purchased will enter attendees into a drawing for prizes, including two canvas prints featuring the Collegiate Peaks of the Sawatch Mountain Range painted by James Niehues, a Peak Designs sling bag and other gifts.
The Wild & Scenic Film Festival leaves audiences feeling inspired for adventure and motivated to go out and make a difference in their communities and the world, GARNA wrote in a press release.
In line with GARNA’s work to expand wildlife education in the face of declining local wildlife populations, the film festival presents a lineup of films highlighting work being done to conserve the landscapes and critters that make our planet special, including a feature film titled “The Nature Makers.”
In a world increasingly dominated by humans, three teams of determined conservationists go to extraordinary lengths to save three threatened species in the American heartland.
Stunningly photographed in the Grand Canyon and on the American prairie, The Nature Makers follows biologists who’ve deployed helicopters, giant bulldozers and a host of human tools to defend nature.
More on each film can be found at: https://bit.ly/GARNAWS2021.
The event is sponsored by Antero Outdoors, a new, local boutique company producing premium outdoor clothing.
Barb and John Mannion, local owners of Antero Outdoors, seek to combat microplastics in our waterways by choosing natural fibers and processes.
Virtual doors open at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 2. Films will begin at 7 p.m. and last until 9 p.m. or on demand through Dec. 8.
Online tickets are available at garna.org. Ticket prices start at a discounted rate of $10 for GARNA members as a “thank you” for support this year, $20 for nonmembers.
Those who join GARNA prior to purchasing tickets can still get a discounted ticket. Buy tickets at https://bit.ly/GARNAWS2021.
