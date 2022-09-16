This month’s resident artist at Salida Regional Library is David Drake, who was born in Austin, Texas, and grew up in Buena Vista.
His work will be displayed at the library, 405 E St., through October.
Graduating in 2015 from Buena Vista High School, he attended Metropolitan State University in Denver and UAA (University of Alaska Anchorage).
That was where he started his art journey, a press release stated.
Drake found his love for art beginning with charcoal and graphite sketches, then progressed to painting.
His artworks consist of a lot of color and as much emotion as possible. He said he likes to put himself into that mindset for each piece: either feeling anger, ego, sadness or loneliness. Some of his pieces are a display of emotion instead of his feeling that emotion during creation.
Follow Drake on Instagram and Facebook! @ekard_pastelworld and @Charcoalsketch_ekard.
