What a way to end the month! Today is National Chocolate Soufflé Day. Many people think soufflés are too fussy or hard to make. Several of my coworkers said they have never seen, much less eaten, a soufflé.
I hope the following recipe will inspire you to try something new and make you into a soufflé eater.
Bittersweet
Chocolate Soufflé
This Bittersweet Chocolate Soufflé recipe is dark and intense in flavor, but has a light, custard-like texture. To get the intense chocolate flavor that makes this dessert a standout, this version uses bittersweet chocolate. If you prefer a sweeter soufflé, feel free to substitute milk chocolate for all or part of the bittersweet chocolate. For the best “wow” factor serve this dessert straight from the oven.
Ingredients:
½ cup or 1 stick of unsalted butter; please do not use margarine in this recipe
4 tablespoons sugar, plus more for coating the baking dish
8 ounces bittersweet chocolate, finely chopped
6 eggs, room temperature, separated
Pinch of kosher salt
½ teaspoon cream of tartar
Prep:
Remove racks from the oven and place a baking sheet directly on the bottom of the oven. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Generously butter a 1½-quart soufflé dish or similar baking dish. Coat bottoms and sides thoroughly with sugar, tapping out the excess sugar. For the best rise, make sure there is sugar covering all the butter on the sides of the dish.
In a medium bowl, melt chocolate and butter in the microwave or in a bowl over a pot of simmering water. If microwaving be careful to not overcook. Let mixture cool slightly, then whisk in egg yolks and salt.
Using an electric mixer, beat egg whites and cream of tartar at medium until mixture is fluffy and holds very soft peaks. Add sugar, 1 tablespoon at a time, beating until the whites hold stiff peaks and look glossy.
Gently whisk a quarter of the egg whites into the chocolate mixture to lighten it. Fold in the remaining whites in 2 additions, then transfer batter to the prepared baking dish. Rub your thumb around the inside edge of the dish to create a ¼-inch gap between the batter and the dish.
Transfer dish to the baking sheet in the oven and reduce temperature to 375 degrees. Bake until soufflé is puffed and center moves only slightly when the dish is gently shaken, about 25 to 35 minutes. Do not open the oven door during the first 20 minutes of cooking time.
For a runnier soufflé, bake about 5 minutes less and for a firmer soufflé add 5 minutes of cooking time. Dust with a little powdered sugar or cinnamon, if desired. Serve immediately.
Kentucky
Bourbon Pie
Not up for such a labor-intense dessert, but still want something tasty? Kentucky Bourbon Pie is a pecan pie made more decadent with the addition of sweet chocolate chips and bourbon. Even better, you can use a store-bought pie crust to save time.
Ingredients:
1 refrigerated pie crust
1½ cups pecans, chopped
1 cup miniature semisweet chocolate chips
1 cup light corn syrup
½ cup granulated sugar
½ cup packed light brown sugar
4 eggs, lightly beaten
¼ cup butter, melted
2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
2 tablespoons bourbon
2 teaspoons real vanilla extract
½ teaspoon salt
Whipped cream and chocolate shavings, for garnish
Prep:
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Fit pie crust into a 9-inch metal pie plate. Crimp edges, then sprinkle pecans and chocolate chips evenly over the bottom of the pie crust.
Whisk together corn syrup, granulated sugar and brown sugar in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil at medium-high heat, whisking occasionally, until sugars are dissolved, about 5 minutes.
In a medium heatproof bowl, whisk together eggs, butter, flour, bourbon, vanilla and salt. Slowly pour 1/3 cup of the hot corn syrup mixture into the egg mixture, whisking constantly until fully incorporated.
Whisk in remaining corn syrup mixture until smooth. Pour filling over pecan mixture in pie crust.
Bake until pie crust edges are set and begin to puff, but pie center is still slightly jiggly, 45 to 50 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack to cool completely, about 2 hours. Slice and garnish with whipped cream and chocolate sprinkles when ready to serve.
