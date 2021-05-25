After a year’s hiatus, Salida Rotarians will once again present Bluegrass on the Arkansas Saturday and Sunday in Riverside Park.
The two days of music will feature Ragged Mountain and Woodbelly on Saturday, from 4:30-6 p.m. and 6:30-8 p.m. respectively.
Sunday’s music starts with Bonnie Culpepper and the Alex Johnstone Band from noon-1:30 p.m.
From 2-3:30 p.m. Big Meadow provides the music, and from 4-5:30 p.m. Woodbelly takes the stage again.
Rapidgrass is featured for the Sunday evening finale, from 6-8 p.m.
The Rapidgrass lineup includes Mark Morris (guitar, lead vocals); Coleman Smith (violin); Charlie Parker Mertens (upright bass); and Alex Johnstone (mandolin, vocals).
The Colorado group plays classical, gypsy, bluegrass, pop, swing and other world rhythms to create what their website describes as, well, Rapidgrass.
The band recently released their fourth studio album, “Chamonix Sessions,” at the 10th annual Rapidgrass Festival in July 2019.
Rapidgrass was also granted a recording fellowship at the Banff Centre of Arts and Creativity.
Rapidgrass has played mountain music throughout Colorado, Alaska, the lower 48, Ireland, Hungary, Scotland, Poland and the European Alps.
Rotarians will serve food and drinks on both days as a fundraiser for scholarships for area high school graduates.
While the concerts are free, donations are accepted.
The 2020 Bluegrass was canceled because of coronavirus restrictions.
More than 40 businesses and individuals cosponsor the event.
Through funds raised at the Memorial Day weekend music events, Salida Rotary will present scholarships to about 10 area students.
The weekend is one of the club’s main fundraisers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.