Lawton Eddy, a lifelong poet and longtime Salida resident, will share thoughts and readings from her new collection, “Chasing Grace – Poems of a Life,” from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7 at A Church, 419 D St. in Salida.
The “InnovaTED talk” evening will kick off with light refreshments and music. Suggested donation is $10-$12.
Eddy will speak about the process of compiling and publishing her poetry manuscript with a sprinkling of stories about her creative process as a poet, a press release stated.
She was active in Salida’s seven-year performance poetry festival, Sparrows; has had her work published in Colorado Central, The Mountain Mail and High Country News; has performed at numerous open mikes and poetry festivals in Colorado; and has been a member of the performance poetry troupe The River City Nomads since 2003.
“Chasing Grace” is her first published book and will be on sale.
