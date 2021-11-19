Book 4 of Sasquatch is a thriller

Those who have read the first three books in the Sasquatch Series will be excited to know that Book 4 in the series, “Passage of the Sasquatch,” is now available. This one might be classified more as a thriller than a mystery because it keeps the reader on edge from page 1.
Author Linda “L.C.” Ditchkus will sign the book from 3 p.m. Nov. 26 until after the Parade of Lights and lighting of Christmas Mountain at The Book Haven, 109 N. F St.
The unique thing about the series is that, for the most part, it is set in Salida, so readers have a good “visual” of the characters having coffee at Café Dawn, shopping at J2 Softwear and visiting other local establishments.
The series centers around the sighting of a Sasquatch, whom some believed to be responsible for some deaths in Salida and possibly in the disappearance of a local child. Dylan Cox, a Chicago detective, comes to town to assist in the search for the 6-year-old son of Dylan’s egotistical artist cousin, and thus begins an adventure that takes him to places he never expected to go, including Reval, another dimension where the Sasquatches, a highly evolved species, live.
Of course, when one encounters a very tall, hairy creature they have never seen before, the first reaction is most often fear, and thus Salida is divided, with some wanting to protect the “beast” and others wanting to kill it.
In the process of investigating this strange case, Dylan Cox transfers to Reval to learn about Sasquatch culture and becomes close to Kati, a female Sasquatch, who in Book 4 risks everything to help Dylan return home. But she makes a mistake, and unbeknownst to him, follows him and now can’t get back. Kati needs to find her bearing and decide whether to reconnect with Dylan or stay hidden. Her journey through unfamiliar territories forces her to come to terms with her feelings about people and relationships. And all the while, Dylan can’t shake the idea that someone has followed him back to Salida.
Book 4, like the first three, is an excellent read and will have you turning pages and moving quickly through the book. Chapters are short and end with “cliffhangers,” which makes it nearly impossible to put it down, even in the middle of the night.”
The book sells for $16 and is available at The Book Haven and amazon.com.
