Art by Salidan Adrienne Weber shows at HRRMC

Work by Salida artist Adrienne Weber is on display through Sept. 30 at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, 1000 Rush Drive in Salida.
Weber works in oils, and her collection “Prominent Peaks of the Sawatch Range” captures and pays tribute to many of the dominant peaks found in this region of Colorado, a press release stated.
Her inspiration for the collection is the peaks from Mount Ouray at the southern end of the Sawatch Range through the Collegiate Peaks to the northern end of the mountain range, Mount Massive.
Weber uses oil paint to develop layers of rugged peaks and terrain while capturing the light and shadows that play upon the shapes and forms of the landscapes that define her work.
It typically takes Weber around four weeks to complete a painting.
“Growing up and living in such a beautiful place, I find myself observing the interaction of the clouds in the sky and their relationship to the mountains, wildlife, bodies of water and vegetation. I am fascinated with the way sunlight plays upon these shapes and forms,” Weber said.
Born and raised in Salida, Weber graduated from the University of Colorado Boulder with degrees in psychology and studio arts with an emphasis in painting and art history.
She earned her elementary and art teaching certifications and went on to teach visual arts in both the St. Vrain Valley and Salida school districts.
She also teaches private art lessons to children and adults.
HRRMC displays the work of regional artists each quarter, with an emphasis on the Arkansas Valley.
For information on exhibiting art at HRRMC call 719-530-2217.
