Fingerstyle guitarist and composer Hiroya Tsukamoto of Kyoto, Japan, will perform at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Coaldale Schoolhouse, 287 Hayden Creek Road in Coaldale.
Based in New York City, Tsukamoto usually comes to perform in Colorado in the summertime. He last played in Coaldale five years ago and said he is looking forward to revisiting.
Tsukamoto said he enjoys Salida’s “vibe of casualness” and the fact that he can walk anywhere in town. He is also looking forward to seeing old friends in the area, such as Jeff Bamburg from Rocky Mountain Guitar in Salida.
Tsukamoto has been touring for 15 years. He has seven stops on his Colorado tour, and Coaldale is the fifth, after which he will go to Florence.
He is the second-place winner of the International Fingerstyle Guitar Championship. The guitar he will bring to Colorado is an acoustic Larrivée.
Tsukamoto began playing guitar in middle school when he was 15. It was difficult, he said, because he didn’t have a teacher, and so he had to learn from friends and CDs. In his early teens he was inspired by rock music, but in high school his music gradually leaned more toward acoustic.
Tsukamoto came to America in 2000 to go to Berklee College of Music in Boston, Massachusetts, on a scholarship. He had studied English in middle and high school but did not have much practice speaking it.
Ten years ago Tsukamoto was in a New York City band called Interoceanico, although they split up because he wanted to go his own way.
Tsukamoto writes original music for the acoustic guitar. “People describe it as mesmerizing,” he said. His songs often come with stories from which they were inspired, and Tsukamoto considers himself to be a storyteller as well as a musician and composer. These stories might be about things in nature he encounters or the life stories of people he has met. “When I have a moment I don’t want to forget, I write a song,” he explained.
He often plays Japanese folk songs. When his songs have lyrics, they are mostly in Japanese, but sometimes there are English lyrics in the middle.
“When I play music I feel like I’m alive. I can be honest to myself. I can just be in the music,” he said.
