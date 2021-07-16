Vocalist Leah Grams Johnson, accompanied by cellist Mark Dudrow, will sing at 7:30 p.m. today at A Church, 419 D St.
A press release described her performance as “the sweet sounds of a seasoned angelic voice with the sensitivity of an old soul, through the key of cowgirl mystic living on gut feelings.”
Tickets cost $15 at clarkproductions.brownpapertickets.com or at the door. Doors open at 7 p.m. and concertgoers are asked to arrive early for door ticket purchases.
Attendees should take their own beverages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.