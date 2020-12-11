People have an opportunity to look at reality from a different perspective this month at the inaugural Salida Goes Surreal art show at the SteamPlant’s Paquette Gallery.
Twenty eight artists created 42 pieces specifically for the show, featuring illogical juxtapositions, dream like scenes, symbolic images, elements of the subconscious reflecting back on reality, bizarre assemblages of ordinary objects and other unique interpretations on reality.
The show was set up Thursday at the Paquette Gallery and will be up through December.
The gallery is open to the public from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, with COVID-19 guidelines and capacity limits in place.
“It’s awesome,” Ken Brandon said about the show. “We’ve had a lot of responses from people that indicate everyone who has been in there has really liked it.”
Brandon said the idea for the event was sparked when Jennifer Demspey brought her sister Amy Dempsey’s book on Surrealism to a drawing class at Box of Bubbles.
“Several of us read it and were impressed with the job she did,” Brandon said. “From that came the idea.”
Sue Ann Hum and Mariah Sutherland also helped Brandon and Dempsey organize the event.
Originally the organizers had planned on doing more activities to compliment the art show, like a surrealistic soiree and a fashion show.
“We had more planned, but because of COVID we had to cut back,” Brandon said.
He said they still plan on filming a dance troupe performing a surrealist dance and posting it on the event’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/Salida-Goes-Surreal-107714484382332, and possibly promoting other films there as well.
The event will last through December.
“We’re still trying to come up with ways for people to express themselves in these crazy times,” Brandon said.
He said they hope this is just the first year of the event and that they’re planning on continuing it.
While more activities could take place at a post-pandemic future event, this year’s Salida Goes Surreal focused on the art and local artists expressed their creativity in some new and unique ways.
“I’d just encourage people to go see the show and have a good time,” Brandon said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.