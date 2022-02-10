Local musicians are writing comments to Drew Nelson, Salida city administrator, after “stakeholders and interested parties” were informed that the council and city staff would be receiving information regarding changes to amplified sound permitting.
The email asks for feedback no later than noon Friday as the information will be presented to council during the upcoming work session on Monday.
Code allows for the administrator to make decisions about amplified sound permitting without review or approval of council. However, Nelson said he wants to ensure that the public has a say.
Nelson said this is just the beginning of the conversation.
Last year the city was approached by residents who thought the city issued too many permits.
Part of the changes Nelson wrote about is a limit to the total number of permits to 18 per calendar year with no more than six per month, unless additional permits are approved by city council after a public hearing.
“We wanted to come up with something that is a little more than a compromise. We came up with 18 because that’s roughly one per week from May 15 through Sept. 15,” Nelson said.
The limit is to the number of permits issued for outdoor amplified entertainment without approval of city council following a public hearing.
“I sent the message out to venues,” Nelson said. But after submitting his email he said he feels like the perception is misleading.
Responses to his email so far indicate concern that the performing arts community will be limited.
Musician Bruce Hayes wrote, “I’ve made a ‘living’ playing music in this town since the ’90s. The notion that a music venue would limit its events to one a week would eliminate the majority of entertainment.”
Hayes wrote that he worries music venues may not be able to survive amidst the rising cost of local real estate. He wrote that during the pandemic many of the venues had to keep their music entertainment outdoors.
“This is a commercial district. If you are to put a limit on the amount of work an artist can get then you are also limiting what a realtor, a store owner and every other business can make.”
He said that the art community is what makes Salida an attraction and all other businesses will follow if that community should fail.
“And what’s left? A few rich people in their condos and nearby homes complaining about something else. Don’t believe me? Visit Breckenridge, Aspen, Telluride and Crested Butte – all towns I’ve moved from that have lost the vibrancy and sense of community that made them good places to live,” Hayes said.
Robin Vega, Buena Vista small business owner and partner of Cole Train Music Academy, wrote “As music professionals, it is our belief that Chaffee County does not truly understand the role that music plays in this valley, nor do they understand how difficult it is to run a year-round small business here, especially when it comes to food and beverage.
“To tell small businesses like Bensons, High Side, Woods, and Tres Litros – all who make positive impacts in the community – that they will be limited with the amount of revenue they can generate to pay their bills, pay their staff and provide for their families is wrong and incredibly shortsighted.”
“The timing of these injudicious ordinances just as the experts are saying the worst could be behind us this year is so very disconcerting.”
Nelson said that this issue is “important to the city too.”
However, he said there is another side to the issue. “We had people who were upset about how many permits we issued last year,” he said. “So there’s other components to that too. We wanted to give a compromise.”
Council generally does not take public comment at work sessions. However, Nelson wrote in his email that feedback should be sent to him no later than noon on Friday.
Changes to sound permitting include the following according to the email:
• A new application form that requests additional details.
• Limits the total number of permits to 18 per calendar year, and no more than six per month, unless additional permits are approved by the city council after a public hearing.
• Limits decibels at any receiving property to 85 dBA.
• Validates a requirement for 10 p.m. shutdown time unless additional/later times are approved by the city council after a public hearing.
• Validates a requirement for careful placement of sound equipment to limit the impact to neighboring properties.
Nelson’s email is Drew.nelson@cityofsalida.com and his office phone number is 719-539-4555.
