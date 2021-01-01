Pronghorn is topic of next Sunday Science program

The first Central Colorado Humanist Science Sunday program of 2021 on Jan. 3 will feature the fastest land mammal in North America.
Regularly seen in Chaffee County and across Colorado, the pronghorn antelope, is not a true antelope like those in Asia and Africa, but this western ungulate is related and over the eons developed similar traits to survive in its prairie and plains environment, especially speed.
The pronghorn can explosively accelerate from a standstill to 60 miles per hour and can cruise long distances at more than 40 mph.
Science Sunday Presenter Matthew Coen is a life-long naturalist and has taught nature and science programs at the Yosemite Institute, Aspen Center for Environmental Studies, National Outdoor Leadership School and locally for the Greater Arkansas River Nature Association and the Crest Academy.
Coen has been chasing after pronghorns in Colorado for 20 years.
He is a life-long student of natural history, former land manager for Colorado Parks and Wildlife and his current work is restoring 1,400 acres of pronghorn habitat in Chaffee County.
Coen, a self-proclaimed pronghorn fanatic intends to inspire a new appreciation for these local “speed-goats.”
The program will be aired as a ZOOM presentation, beginning at 10 a.m., with time allotted for audience questions.
The ZOOM program link can be found on the Humanist website, centralcoloradohumanists.org or at https://centralcoloradohumanists.org/event/sunday-science-extra-coronavirus-and-covid-19/ or https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89562076096?pwd=S1Iwb0ZxVE9rZSs3QWxzdkczL0tiZz09.
The program will start promptly at 10 a.m., followed by a question-and-answer period.
Central Colorado Humanists is now recording these Science Sunday presentations.
The videos are normally available to check out if you would like to hear a presentation again or would like to view one you may have missed. You may also borrow one to use with science classes, youth groups or other meetings.
If you are interested, click on the contact us page of the Humanist website, and we’ll make arrangements.
You must sign an acknowledgement that you will not duplicate the video, as it usually contains copyrighted material.
During COVID-19, our presentations have been emailed to our current members who missed the live presentation or want to repeat a viewing.
You can find the links to the current and past programs on the CCH website.
The most recent bonus program, coronavirus and COVID-19 was held on Dec. 20. Here is the link to the meeting recording: https://us02web.zoom.us/rec/share/fQnnBW61NQBC5TAQVqGjtolj9Oy5yWUxguDP7ZGyDuZuNuQhQdnasNynoHfDiX8V.k-TDEzEf263BZl_Q.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.