Devon Kasper will star in the one-woman show “Bad Dates” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave.
A previous performance was offered online only. The show is a production of Shakespeare in the Park.
Director Michael Ricci was one of Kasper’s first theater students with the Salida High School drama team.
Tickets cost $15 and are available at SalidaSteamplant.com or at the door.
