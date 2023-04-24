A book co-authored by Salida artist Roberta Smith and Poncha Springs poet Barbara Ford, “In Pursuit of Happenstance,” has been chosen as a finalist for the Colorado Book Award in the Pictorial Category.
The book, published in late 2022, pairs Smith’s imagery with Ford’s poems in a full-color 68-page softbound volume, a press release stated.
A finalists’ presentation will take place April 15, and winners in all categories will be announced June 10. Both events will take place in Colorado Springs.
A number of Smith’s works of art from the book, accompanied by Ford’s poems, will be displayed throughout May in the Paquette Gallery at Salida Steamplant.
The authors will be the featured artists at the Creative Mixer on May 11, and the book will be available for viewing and purchase. A copy of the book is available for checkout at Salida Regional Library.
For more information, call 719-539-2626.
