Spring is in the air, making us want to get outside, experience nature and travel. Those of you who enjoy the company of your cat can take him along, and he will be happy about it once you have conditioned him to ride comfortably in a carrier secured in the backseat of your car.
Your furry feline will be even more contented if you carefully consider his needs for your road trip.
Pack for your cat
Take your pet’s medical records, including vaccination certificates, recent lab work and rabies vaccination tag. Pack an ample supply of his medications and have the name and location of a vet at your final destination.
Your cat will need food and water. Use the food he normally eats and consider packaging meals in individual containers for easier feeding while on the road.
Take water from home because sometimes water in various locales has a different mineral content, which could upset your cat’s digestive system.
Remember water bowls and food dishes. Be sure they are unbreakable and that your cat is familiar with them.
Some vets recommend withholding breakfast the morning you begin your trip to minimize nausea and vomiting. Discuss your travel with your cat’s vet to determine what he believes best for your kitty.
Pack an adequate supply of the litter you use at home, litter box, scoop and plastic bags for litter disposal.
You might want to line the carrier with absorbent puppy pads in case your cat has an accident. Include extra pads, paper towels and cleaner.
Stop for breaks. Let your cat out of the carrier to stretch his legs and move about, but keep him in the car. Offer water and allow him to have access to his “travel” litter box.
The cat carrier should be large enough that your cat can stand, stretch and turn around to reposition himself.
Overnight accommodations
Make hotel/motel reservations ahead of time at pet-friendly places. Find out their rates and policies. Ask for a room away from as much noise as possible.
Check the room out for any potential hazards before bringing your cat inside. Set up his litter box, water bowl with water and food dish. Bring your cat in, let him out of his carrier and observe as he explores.
Once your cat has acclimated, feed him and give him the attention he needs from you.
It is wise to put him back in his carrier if you leave to go out to eat, since the room environment is new, and his carrier is familiar. Being secure in his carrier could keep him out of trouble as well as comfortable.
Identification
Just in case your cat gets away from you, be certain he is wearing identification. Consider a microchip for a permanent ID.
Your cat is ready to go. Happy road trip!
Judy Hamontre is an Ark-Valley Humane Society volunteer.
