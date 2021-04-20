The Colorado Mountain College Culinary Institute dinner is back – with a twist. This year, the annual fundraising event, which supports the institute’s culinary apprentice program at CMC Breckenridge, will be held in your kitchen.
Starting at 6 p.m. on April 21, chef Kevin Clarke, CMC professor and director of culinary education, will host an online, in-home cooking class.
Preparing a multi-course meal right along with Clarke, participants will learn how to create a gourmet appetizer, main dish and dessert.
This year’s menu features scallops and aguachiles puree for the appetizer; a six-ounce River Bear beef tenderloin filet and truffle butter for the main course; and Felchlin Maracaibo chocolate tart for dessert.
Two options are available to join the virtual dinner. For $29 per person, participants will receive a list of required ingredients to purchase separately, recipes for the evening’s dinner and live access to a virtual cooking course with Clarke the evening of the event.
For $100 per person, patrons will be able to access Chef Clarke’s virtual live instruction. They’ll also receive a pre-packaged box of specialty ingredients, including scallops, beef tenderloin and a pre-made chocolate dessert created by CMC culinary students.
Tickets for the $100 package need to be purchased by midnight on April 17. Ingredients can be picked up from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 21, from CMC Breckenridge, 107 Denison Placer Road.
This year’s CMC Virtual Culinary Dinner is sponsored by Keystone Resort.
For details about the event, and to purchase tickets, visit https://coloradomtn.edu/foundation/culinary-dinner/.
For more information, contact Sarah Grant, CMC Foundation regional development officer, at 303-887-3107, slgrant@coloradomtn.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.