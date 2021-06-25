Salida Boys & Girls Club and Salida Regional Library are sponsoring a kids’ Drum Safari led by Brandon Draper from 10:30-11:30 a.m. today at Chisholm Park, 324 Hunt St.
Children and parents are invited to join the musical “safari” where they will meet different animals from all over the world, each set to rhythm. After meeting the animals, each child will be given a percussion instrument to participate in the “jungle jam.” The program includes songs, dancing and drums.
Salida River Tribe will open the event.
From 3:30-5:30 p.m. Draper will lead a drum clinic at Alpine Park. There is a suggested donation level of $25 for adults and $10 for children, but all will be accepted to participate.
For more information visit www.drumsafari.org or www.draper.com.
