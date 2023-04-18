Westcliffe artist shows at HRRMC

A collection of original oil paintings from Westcliffe artist Mary Leslie is on display at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center through June 30.
Leslie’s work features a series of wild and domesticated animals that represent the western United States, a press release stated.
Leslie and her husband and son – along with their horse, four donkeys, four dogs and a cat – moved to Westcliffe from Madison, Georgia, in 2020.
Living on a ranch at the foot of the Sangre de Cristo mountains, she said she is inspired by the landscape and surrounding flora and fauna.
“I’m a naturalist painter who thrives on incorporating my life as an artist with my day-to-day work on a ranch in Westcliffe,” Leslie said.
Each painting is custom framed by her husband, using reclaimed wood.
Leslie started her career in art at the Savannah College of Art and Design and went on to paint as a large-scale muralist for more than 20 years.
She created murals in homes and businesses across Texas, Colorado, South Carolina, the Florida Keys, Connecticut and Georgia.
In January 2022, she opened an art gallery in downtown Salida, where she spends much of her time painting.
HRRMC displays the work of a regional artist each quarter, with a focus on the Arkansas Valley.
For more information on exhibiting art at HRRMC, call 719-530-2217.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.