Westcliffe artist shows at HRRMC

A cougar painted by Westcliffe artist Mary Leslie stares out from the canvas. Leslie’s wildlife artwork is on display at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center through June 30.

 Courtesy photo

A collection of original oil paintings from Westcliffe artist Mary Leslie is on display at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center through June 30.

Leslie’s work features a series of wild and domesticated animals that represent the western United States, a press release stated.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.