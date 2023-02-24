Sventastik Productions will present its “One Acts” program March 3-5 at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave., showcasing plays and musicals by local artists.
The March 3 and 4 shows will start at 7 p.m., and the March 5 show will be at 4 p.m., each with about a two-hour runtime.
Tickets will be available at the door at $10 for adults and $5 for kids ages 3-12 and seniors.
Becky Heath with Sventastik said three artists will be presenting their work: Joan Lobeck will have a musical about a wolf pack, Asley Powszukiewicz will present a medieval drama, and Jordan Gonzales, who has performed in New York and run productions on cruise lines in Florida, will present “American Sweethearts,” highlighting some of history’s best female artists.
