Truth can be stranger than fiction, and Salida Moth, a storytelling event and fundraiser for A Church and KHEN Community Radio, will provide the proof.
Nine hand-picked true stories on the theme of “You are not going to believe this” will be presented from 5-7 p.m. Sunday at A Church, 419 D St.
It will not be an all-ages event. Some stories deal with sensitive or mature content and are geared toward a mature audience.
A cash bar will be available.
Tickets cost $10 and are available through Eventbrite.
To purchase tickets, visit the Facebook event page entitled “Salida Moth,” search “Salida Moth” on Eventbrite or scan the QR code on the event poster.
Organizers said they hope to present other Salida Moth events for summer and fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.