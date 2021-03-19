A Netflix original documentary from 2020, “Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution” is the story of Camp Jened, a summer camp in Upstate New York described as a “loose, free-spirited camp designed for teens with disabilities.”
Jened was a freewheeling Utopia, a place with summertime sports, smoking and make-out sessions awaiting everyone, with campers experiencing liberation and full inclusion as human beings ... many for the first time.
The film focuses on those campers who migrated to Berkeley, California, using civil disobedience and their political voice to become activists for the disability rights movement and their fight for accessibility legislation.
The film has garnered acclaim from a number of film critics, including winning the Audience Award at the January 2020 premiere screening at the Sundance Film Festival.
Former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama serve as executive producers under their Higher Ground Productions banner. The film was released on Netflix in March 2020.
A community-wide discussion of the film, conducted via Zoom, will be held at 6 p.m. March 25.
Log on to http://www.gopfca.com/movies for more information or to join the discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.