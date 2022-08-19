Chaffee County Public Health is partnering with Colorado Mountain College, Partnership for Community Action and Age Strong Chaffee for two events on Sunday to encourage people to “Walk, Slow Down, Wake Up and Connect at 1-3 Miles per Hour.”
The events will be led by author Jonathon Stalls, who wrote a book on the topic. They will “invite you to move the way we’re made to – and to dissolve the barriers that disconnect us from each other and nature,” a press release stated.
The first event will start at Once a Trapeze Bookstore, 301 E. Main St. in Buena Vista, with a 1 p.m. guided walk and a 1:45 p.m. book discussion and signing. Snacks and refreshments will be provided by Cellar on Railroad with wine available for purchase.
The second event will be at A Church, 419 D St. in Salida, with a guided walk at 4 p.m. and book discussion and signing from 5-6 p.m. Refreshments will be served.
The goal of the events is to find local walking leaders who would like to lead weekly walking groups in their community.
Chaffee County Public Health and Age Strong Chaffee provide opportunities throughout the month to exercise and stay socially and mentally active. For more details, visit www.embracingagingchaffee or email Molly Bischoff at mbischoff@chaffeecounty.org.
