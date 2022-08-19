Chaffee County Public Health is partnering with Colorado Mountain College, Partnership for Community Action and Age Strong Chaffee for two events on Sunday to encourage people to “Walk, Slow Down, Wake Up and Connect at 1-3 Miles per Hour.”

The events will be led by author Jonathon Stalls, who wrote a book on the topic. They will “invite you to move the way we’re made to – and to dissolve the barriers that disconnect us from each other and nature,” a press release stated.

