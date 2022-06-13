One of the many joys of summer is outdoor activity with our furry buddies, but we need to be careful that our enthusiasm does not run them ragged. Just as we humans can overdo, we also can overexercise our dogs. They have limits, especially in our high altitude mountain climate.
It is wonderful to be active with our loyal companions, but we need to plan a program based on their needs and then observe and adjust it to what they can safely do.
Dog training experts and veterinarians recommend we spend at least 30 minutes to two hours each day being active with our dogs. Such activity helps build strong bonds. It keeps our pets’ minds engaged, building their confidence and making them happier and more secure. Without such stimulation, our pets become bored and frustrated, often resorting to destructive behavior.
Exercise tones muscles, preventing injury; keeps joints limber, providing good range of motion; helps maintain cardiovascular fitness; promotes proper functioning of the metabolic system; and helps to prevent digestive issues and obesity.
Mental and physical activity for dogs is beneficial as long as these commonsense tips are considered.
1. Tailor exercise programs to your dog’s breed, size, age, health and overall condition. Do your research and talk to your pet’s vet to learn what kind, intensity and duration of activity is best for your pet, especially new puppies and aging buddies.
2. Vary your dog’s activity. Exercise is not just walking and running. It is also obedience training, learning a new trick, supervised play with other dogs or a fun game of fetch. Any one repeated activity, especially running, can lead to overuse injuries.
3. Monitor length and intensity of workouts. Smaller, aging and unconditioned dogs are better suited to shorter, more frequent walks and play periods. The ASPCA recommends that long-distance running is not necessary for any breed.
Know when your dog is fatiguing, and remember that those signs may be subtle because he wants to keep moving to please you. Build shared rest periods into your workouts and exercise regularly, not just on weekends.
4. Ease into activity if your dog has not been exercising or is obese.
5. Be aware of the environment and its impact on your dog. Watch for dangerous debris and severely rough terrain. Avoid weather that is too hot, too cold or too windy. Be aware of poor air quality and higher altitude. Keep your pooch hydrated.
6. Focus on your dog and his behavior to see signs of overexertion. These signs include: slowed pace or level of activity, altered gait, limping, frequent stops to sit or lie down, excessive panting or difficulty breathing, vomiting and diarrhea.
Extended periods of fatigue, lethargy and stiffness after exercise may also indicate your dog is overdoing it. Overdoing could be life threatening.
Enjoy summer with your best buddy, but keep that exercise safe and healthy. Do not overdo!
Judy Hamontre is an Ark-Valley Humane Society volunteer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.