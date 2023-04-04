Easter is just around the corner, on April 9, so it’s time to start planning the traditional dishes you always serve and maybe a few new treats.

One of the fun Easter treats I remember from days of yore was published in Children’s Playmate magazine. It’s very simple and fun for kids to do besides coloring Easter eggs.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.