Sopris Theatre Company at Colorado Mountain College will present 10 livestreamed performances in February of “Silent Sky” by Lauren Gunderson, the true story of 19th century astronomer Henrietta Leavitt.
The company will present the play live at the New Space Theatre at CMC Spring Valley at Glenwood Springs and will livestream performances that will be available virtually throughout CMC’s nine-county district, a press release stated.
Directed by Wendy Tennis, “Silent Sky” will be livestreamed at 7 p.m. Feb. 11-12, 18-19 and 25-26 and 2 p.m. Feb. 13, 18, 20 and 27. The show will run 90 minutes plus a 10-minute intermission.
“Silent Sky” explores a woman’s place in society during a time of immense scientific discoveries, when women’s ideas were dismissed until men claimed credit for them.
Tickets cost $20 and can be purchased at https://coloradomtn.edu/theatre; click “Current Productions,” “Silent Sky” and “Silent Sky Tickets” and “Buy Tickets.” Virtual audiences will receive the link 24 hours before the chosen performance.
Sopris Theatre Company’s season presenting sponsor is US Bank. For more information, call 970-947-8177.
