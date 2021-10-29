New York City singer-songwriter Kenny White will perform a solo show at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12 at A Church, 419 D St. in Salida.
Doors will open at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $20 in advance, $23 at the door. Masks are required at all times during the show.
White was described in a press release as “part Randy Newman, part Tom Waits, part Leonard Cohen. Each line that his songs deliver feels like you had written them. And you wish you had. He is the real deal.”
A longtime accomplished pianist who also performs on guitar, White has become more known for his song writing. “Long List of Priors,” his current album, is a collection of original songs: “snapshots of the human condition, from heartwarming to humorous.”
White recently completed an 18-month tour performing his original songs while traveling as the opener for Stephen Stills and Judy Collins and has toured for many years with Cheryl Wheeler.
Tickets are available at https://clarkproductions.brownpapertickets.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.