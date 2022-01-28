Colorado TINTS (Theater in Non-Traditional Spaces) is launching a new community art program called My Voice Matters, eight weeks of free creative workshops for kids 10-16 years old, starting Feb. 1.
The workshops are facilitated by mentors of various creative arts who will guide and inspire local youth to find their creative voice, a press release stated.
A startup grant from Arts in Society allows the program to be free to youth through August.
Mentors will share their skills in weekly small-group workshops (time and day determined by group). Two monthly showcases are scheduled for Feb. 18 and March 18 for youth to share their skills, accomplishments and ideas.
In the first session, mentors will offer acting/improv, songwriting/poetry, creative writing, filmmaking and visual arts.
Anyone interested in being a mentor or signing up for the second session, which will be April-May, should call program managers Jennifer at 719-239-4500 or Patricia at 646-241-5247.
