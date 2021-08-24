Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50, will host a special trivia night from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 31 to help celebrate the 25th birthday of the Greater Arkansas River Nature Association.
The trivia event is meant to test participants’ knowledge of GARNA’s work and local natural history.
“Started in 1996, GARNA has been serving the Upper Arkansas Valley for 25 years through environmental education, sustainability initiatives and public lands work,” Chris Kassar, GARNA communications coordinator, said in a press release.
“Clearly, there’s a lot to learn and know about our work and the natural world we call home, so start gathering your team and studying up,” she said.
Participants are encouraged to arrive early to secure a table and get food and drink from Soulcraft, which is sponsoring the event.
For more information contact Kelsey Kirkwood at programs@garna.org or visit https://garna.org/calendar/trivia/.
