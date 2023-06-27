When I was growing up in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, the Fourth of July was an especially exciting time. It meant a picnic and hopefully a swim at one of our many lakes – if the weather was warm enough. These weren’t manmade lakes either. And if the picnic grounds at one lake were full, you could drive a couple of miles and find another one. That is the only thing I miss about Michigan. Lots of lakes.
Weather was unpredictable, so I would write a note to God and put it in my bedroom window, feeling sure he would see it. I would ask, “Dear God – please make tomorrow a nice day so I can swim.” I guess he must have seen the note because it always worked.
Picnic fare was potato salad, watermelon, a baked ham, baked beans and, for kids, ice cream and soda pop – something we only had at Christmas and on the Fourth of July.
Picnic food was pretty predictable back then, but it’s nice to have something different for a change, so today’s recipes are a diversion, at least from what I grew up with. And maybe one of these will become a tradition for your family.
(You’ll need a clear glass trifle bowl or glass mixing bowl to get the visual benefit of this one.)
3 pounds fresh strawberries, hulled and sliced
1 (3.3-ounce ) package instant white chocolate pudding
1 (6-ounce) container of lemon yogurt
2 tablespoons coconut-flavored rum, divided (optional – or use a teaspoon of coconut extract)
2 (16-ounce) pound cakes or angel food cakes, cut in cubes
2 pints fresh blueberries
Sprinkle strawberries with sugar and set aside. Chill a large mixing bowl and the beaters in the freezer for the cream.
Whip the cream in the chilled bowl and add pudding mix, yogurt and a tablespoon of the rum (or coconut extract if desired).Beat until fluffy.
Spread a layer of cake cubes in the bottom of a trifle dish or a clear glass bowl and sprinkle with the second tablespoon of rum. Cover with a layer of strawberries. Cover that with a thin layer of whipped cream. Repeat layering and end with a layer of strawberries mixed with blueberries. Top with dollops of whipped cream. Refrigerate until serving time.
(This one is from the Keebler Company)
1 Keebler Ready-Crust graham pie crust
1 container (15-ounce) ricotta cheese
1/3 cup evaporated skim milk
Brush crust with egg yolk. Bake at 350 degrees for five minutes. Meanwhile, in a food processor, blend ricotta until smooth. Add remaining filling ingredients and blend until mixed. Pour into prepared crust and continue to bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes or until center is set. Combine sour cream, sugar and vanilla. Spread over the cheesecake. Bake 10 minutes longer and allow to cool with the door ajar for 30 minutes.
Remove from oven and cool. Chill at least 3 hours. Just before serving melt jelly. Combine half the jelly with the raspberries and arrange glazed berries in a single layer over the center. Toss blueberries with remaining jelly and fill in the area to the crust. The cheesecake should be covered with glazed fruit. Chill at least 15 minutes before cutting. Serves 8.
Fruit Salad in a Watermelon
1 large, preferably long watermelon (not a round one)
3 tablespoons Grand Marnier liqueur (optional)
3 cups fresh, halved strawberries
2 cups seedless grapes (black, red or green)
Cut watermelon in half and scoop out the insides with a melon baller or a small cookie scoop. Scoop out contents of the cantaloupes and honeydews. Combine fruit in a large bowl. Combine sugar, liqueur, juices and zest, pour over the fruit and mix gently before refrigerating for at least 30 minutes. Just before serving scoop the fruit back into the hollowed watermelon.
Grilled Marinated Chicken
3 tablespoons finely chopped tarragon
3 large chicken breasts, boned and halved
Combine marinade ingredients. Place chicken pieces in a shallow, non-aluminum dish and pour marinade over, turning pieces to coat. Marinate for up to 4 hours in the refrigerator.
Heat barbecue grill to medium. Remove chicken from marinade and grill 3 inches from the flame for about 10 minutes on each side. Place on serving plate and garnish with tarragon leaves.
Quick and Easy Baked Beans
1 (16-ounce) can pork and beans
1 tablespoon bacon grease
4 tablespoons brown sugar
2 tablespoons chopped onion
Put all the ingredients in a saucepan and combine. You can also break the bacon in pieces and add it to the mixture if you had to cook the bacon to get the grease. Simmer about 20 minutes or bake in the oven at 250 degrees for an hour until thickened. Serves 4.
