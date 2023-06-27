When I was growing up in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, the Fourth of July was an especially exciting time. It meant a picnic and hopefully a swim at one of our many lakes – if the weather was warm enough. These weren’t manmade lakes either. And if the picnic grounds at one lake were full, you could drive a couple of miles and find another one. That is the only thing I miss about Michigan. Lots of lakes.

Weather was unpredictable, so I would write a note to God and put it in my bedroom window, feeling sure he would see it. I would ask, “Dear God – please make tomorrow a nice day so I can swim.” I guess he must have seen the note because it always worked.

