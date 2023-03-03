Salida High School students take to the stage Friday, Saturday

It’s love and a wage freeze at the Sleep Tite Pajama Factory when Salida High School’s drama team presents “The Pajama Game” by Richard Adler, Jerry Ross, George Abbott and Richard Bissell.
The musical, set in the 1950s and based on the book “7½ Cents” by Richard Bissell, tells the story of management and workers at the pajama factory, the workers’ pursuit of a 7½ cent raise and the relationships that form along the way.
The show is directed by SHS band and choir director André Wilkins with assistant director Cat Schleicher.
Britt Sealres is the choreographer.
Simple sets allow the audience to focus on performances by the cast, many of whom are also members of the SHS choir.
The chorus performs the ensemble numbers well, and main characters ably carry the story forward with song and dance and laughs throughout the show.
Sid Sorokin (Ben Smith), the newly arrived superintendent of the factory, meets the head of the grievance committee, Katherine “Babe” Williams (Lexi Gage), and the two fall in love despite being on opposite sides of the wage dispute.
The factory’s efficiency expert, Vernon Hines (Carson McConathy), and the company president’s secretary, Gladys (Nika Peterson), are also an item although Hines’ jealousy threatens the relationship.
Work slowdowns, industrial sabotage and the discovery that company President Myron Halser isn’t quite on the up and up bring about changes in the factory and allow the lovers to reconnect.
Smith, as Sid, has several solo pieces including “A New Town Is a Blue Town” and “Hey There.”
Gage, as Babe, avers “I Am Not at All in Love,” backed up by a chorus of factory workers.
Both connect, performing “Small Talk” in Babe’s kitchen.
McConathy, as Hines, and Scarlett Campbell, as Sid’s secretary, Mabel, sing and dance to “I’ll Never Be Jealous Again,” an attempt to help Hines over his jealousy.
In Act II Peterson, as Gladys, performs “Steam Heat” as the entertainment for the union meeting.
She also performs “Hernando’s Hideaway” with the chorus.
When all is said and done, the finale is set at Hernando’s Hideaway with the cast dressed in ... pajamas.
The show performances will be at 7:30 p.m today and 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Salida High School auditorium, 26 Jones Ave.
Tickets cost $5 for adults, $4 for students, and are available at the door.
Because of state basketball tournament games being held at the same time as performances, parking will be limited.
It is suggested that those attending either event arrive early.
Extra parking will be available north of the building by the football field off New Street, at the CMC campus at the Kesner Building on State Street, in front of and behind Salida Middle School and at 720 U.S 50 (the former Wallbangers restaurant, soon to be Amicas Barbecue).
Today only, after 2 p.m., parking is also available at Romeo’s Pancakes.
Attendees are asked to avoid parking in front of homes.
Those needing assistance with access to the auditorium due to special needs can contact André Wilkins at awilkins@salidaschools.org.
