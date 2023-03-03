Salida High School students take to the stage Friday, Saturday

Photo by D.J. DeJong

Katherine “Babe” Williams (Lexi Gage), declares, “I Am Not at All in Love” with a chorus of factory workers during a performance of Salida High School drama team’s production of “The Pajama Game.”  From left are Jessica Clinton, Brenna Chariton, Karin Trevor, Reese Daugherty, Gage, Alanna Scheuermann, Avery Reeder, Maggie Sandell and Karsyn Thorpe. Claire Dessain is behind Gage.

 

 Photo by D.J. DeJong

It’s love and a wage freeze at the Sleep Tite Pajama Factory when Salida High School’s drama team presents “The Pajama Game” by Richard Adler, Jerry Ross, George Abbott and Richard Bissell. 

The musical, set in the 1950s and based on the book “7½ Cents” by Richard Bissell, tells the story of management and workers at the pajama factory, the workers’ pursuit of a 7½ cent raise and the relationships that form along the way.

